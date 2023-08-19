The 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois will include Xander Schauffele as part of the field from August 17-19 as the competitors battle the par-70, 7,366-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Schauffele at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1600 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Xander Schauffele Insights

Schauffele has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 19 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 19 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 19 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five events, Schauffele has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.

In his past five tournaments, Schauffele has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Schauffele has made the cut 16 times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 15 -8 275 0 20 6 10 $11.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

Schauffele has two top-five finishes in his past six appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 20th.

Schauffele made the cut in each of his last six attempts at this event.

The most recent time Schauffele played this event was in 2022, and he finished third.

This course is set up to play at 7,366 yards, 350 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) have averaged a score of +7 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) checks in at 7,366 yards, 19 yards longer than the average course Schauffele has played in the past year (7,347 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +7.

Schauffele's Last Time Out

Schauffele was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, averaging 2.5 strokes to finish in the 58th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.52 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which landed him in the 58th percentile of the field.

Schauffele shot better than 55% of the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.07.

Schauffele carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the tournament average was 4.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Schauffele carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.7).

Schauffele had more birdies or better (16) than the field average of 12.5 on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In that most recent competition, Schauffele's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 6.4).

Schauffele ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Schauffele finished without one.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Schauffele Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.