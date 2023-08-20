The Indiana Fever (8-24) hope to break a four-game road losing skid at the Phoenix Mercury (9-21) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fever vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 82 Fever 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Phoenix (-1.2)

Phoenix (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.4

Fever vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Indiana is 15-15-0 against the spread this year.

Indiana has played 31 games this season, and 15 of them have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever are seventh in the WNBA in points scored (80.4 per game) and worst in points conceded (85.2).

On the glass, Indiana is sixth in the WNBA in rebounds (34.4 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (31.9 per game).

The Fever are the third-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (14.3) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.5).

Beyond the arc, the Fever are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.4). They are ranked ninth in 3-point percentage at 32.6%.

In 2023 the Fever are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.7 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (38.4%).

Indiana takes 28.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 21.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 71.3% of its shots, with 78.9% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.