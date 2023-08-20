Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to beat Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers when the teams meet on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 89 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB action.

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.378).

The Guardians have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

Cleveland has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (499 total runs).

The Guardians' .311 on-base percentage is 24th in MLB.

The Guardians strike out the least in baseball, averaging 7 per game.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Cleveland has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

The Guardians average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen (6-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Allen has collected six quality starts this year.

Allen is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the mound.

In five of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds L 7-2 Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/18/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Gavin Williams Tarik Skubal 8/18/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Xzavion Curry Joey Wentz 8/19/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Home Tanner Bibee Matt Manning 8/20/2023 Tigers - Home Logan Allen Eduardo Rodríguez 8/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Syndergaard Bobby Miller 8/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Gavin Williams Clayton Kershaw 8/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Xzavion Curry Tony Gonsolin 8/25/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tanner Bibee Chris Bassitt 8/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu

