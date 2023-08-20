Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (59-65) will host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (56-67) at Progressive Field on Sunday, August 20, with a start time of 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers -105 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (6-5, 3.33 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (8-6, 3.13 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Guardians and Tigers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Guardians (-115), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Guardians bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 34 (55.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Guardians have gone 34-27 (55.7%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 42 wins in the 101 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 39 times in 96 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+270) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Oscar Gonzalez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 20th 2nd

