The Cleveland Guardians (59-65) host the Detroit Tigers (56-67) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (6-5, 3.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6, 3.13 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (6-5, 3.33 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (8-6, 3.13 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians will send Allen (6-5) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The left-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.33 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .252.

He has earned a quality start six times in 18 starts this season.

Allen has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.13 ERA and 109 strikeouts over 106 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.13, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.

Rodriguez enters this outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Rodriguez is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has a collective .249 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 1048 total hits and 28th in MLB action with 499 runs scored. They have the 28th-ranked slugging percentage (.378) and are last in all of MLB with 89 home runs.

In 15 innings over two appearances against the Guardians this season, Rodriguez has a 0 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP while his opponents are batting .157.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.