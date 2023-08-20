Guardians vs. Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 20
The Cleveland Guardians (59-65) host the Detroit Tigers (56-67) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (6-5, 3.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6, 3.13 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (6-5, 3.33 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (8-6, 3.13 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen
- The Guardians will send Allen (6-5) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- The left-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.33 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .252.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 18 starts this season.
- Allen has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.13 ERA and 109 strikeouts over 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.13, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
- Rodriguez enters this outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.
- Rodriguez is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Guardians
- The opposing Guardians offense has a collective .249 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 1048 total hits and 28th in MLB action with 499 runs scored. They have the 28th-ranked slugging percentage (.378) and are last in all of MLB with 89 home runs.
- In 15 innings over two appearances against the Guardians this season, Rodriguez has a 0 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP while his opponents are batting .157.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.