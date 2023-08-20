Kole Calhoun vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Tigers Player Props
|Guardians vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Guardians vs Tigers
|Guardians vs Tigers Odds
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .311 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Calhoun enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- Calhoun has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 12 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.276
|AVG
|.375
|.344
|OBP
|.444
|.448
|SLG
|.375
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/2
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.13 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.13, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.