The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .311 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Calhoun enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

Calhoun has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Calhoun has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 12 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .276 AVG .375 .344 OBP .444 .448 SLG .375 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/2 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings