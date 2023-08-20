Oscar Gonzalez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Eduardo Rodriguez) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .225 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
- Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Gonzalez has had at least one RBI in 16.7% of his games this season (seven of 42), with two or more RBI three times (7.1%).
- He has scored in 11 games this year (26.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|.200
|AVG
|.247
|.235
|OBP
|.273
|.277
|SLG
|.356
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (8-6 with a 3.13 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.13, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
