Steven Kwan vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to 38 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 115th in slugging.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 83 of 121 games this year (68.6%), with at least two hits on 38 occasions (31.4%).
- Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (4.1%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has driven in a run in 29 games this season (24.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 59 of 121 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.254
|AVG
|.288
|.342
|OBP
|.341
|.354
|SLG
|.408
|18
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|27
|35/30
|K/BB
|24/21
|8
|SB
|7
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (8-6) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.13 ERA in 106 1/3 innings pitched, with 109 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.13, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
