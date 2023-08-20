The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has six doubles and seven walks while batting .261.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), with at least two hits seven times (22.6%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 31 games this season.

Freeman has driven in a run in six games this year (19.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (22.6%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 .325 AVG .212 .413 OBP .236 .400 SLG .269 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 4/6 K/BB 12/1 2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings