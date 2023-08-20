Tyler Freeman vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has six doubles and seven walks while batting .261.
- Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), with at least two hits seven times (22.6%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 31 games this season.
- Freeman has driven in a run in six games this year (19.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (22.6%), including one multi-run game.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|.325
|AVG
|.212
|.413
|OBP
|.236
|.400
|SLG
|.269
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|4/6
|K/BB
|12/1
|2
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 144 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.13 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.13, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
