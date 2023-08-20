Zack Collins -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on August 20 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) against the Tigers.

Zack Collins Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Zack Collins At The Plate (2022)

Collins hit .155 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Collins got a hit in nine of 32 games last season, with multiple hits in five of those games.

He hit a home run in 12.5% of his games last season (32 in all), going deep in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Collins picked up an RBI in seven games last year out of 32 (21.9%), including multiple RBIs in 9.4% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He crossed home in eight of 32 games a year ago (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Collins Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 16 GP 16 .143 AVG .167 .259 OBP .200 .245 SLG .396 3 XBH 5 1 HR 3 4 RBI 7 21/7 K/BB 20/2 0 SB 0

