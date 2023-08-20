Zack Collins -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on August 20 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) against the Tigers.

Zack Collins Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Zack Collins At The Plate (2022)

  • Collins hit .155 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Collins got a hit in nine of 32 games last season, with multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 12.5% of his games last season (32 in all), going deep in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Collins picked up an RBI in seven games last year out of 32 (21.9%), including multiple RBIs in 9.4% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
  • He crossed home in eight of 32 games a year ago (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Other Guardians Players vs the Tigers

Zack Collins Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
16 GP 16
.143 AVG .167
.259 OBP .200
.245 SLG .396
3 XBH 5
1 HR 3
4 RBI 7
21/7 K/BB 20/2
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.13 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 3.13 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
