Alycia Parks, off a defeat in the qualification final of the Western & Southern Open (to Aliaksandra Sasnovich) in her previous tournament, will begin the US Open in New York, New York against Daria Kasatkina in the round of 128. Parks' odds to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are +20000.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Parks at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Parks' Next Match

Parks will begin play at the US Open by matching up with Kasatkina in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Parks has current moneyline odds of +425 to win her next contest versus Kasatkina. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Alycia Parks Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +20000

US Open odds to win: +20000

Want to bet on Parks? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Parks Stats

In her most recent match, Parks lost 1-6, 7-6, 6-7 against Sasnovich in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.

Parks is 21-21 over the past year, with one tournament title.

Parks is 15-11 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with one tournament win.

Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), Parks has played 22.7 games per match. She won 48.6% of them.

In her 26 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Parks has played 24.4 games per match.

Over the past year, Parks has won 70.8% of her service games, and she has won 24.5% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Parks has been victorious in 24.0% of her return games and 74.2% of her service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.