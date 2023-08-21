Katie Volynets 2023 US Open Odds
As action in the US Open continues, a round of 128 match is up next for Katie Volynets, and she will meet Xinyu Wang. Volynets is +50000 to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Volynets at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Volynets' Next Match
After defeating Erika Andreeva 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in the qualification final, Volynets will face Wang in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 at 1:00 PM ET.
Volynets is listed at +170 to win her next matchup against Wang. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Katie Volynets Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +50000
Volynets Stats
- Volynets is coming off a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over No. 159-ranked Andreeva in the qualifying round on Friday.
- Volynets has not won any of her 15 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 15-15.
- Volynets is 14-6 on hard courts over the past year.
- Volynets, over the past 12 months, has played 30 matches across all court types, and 22.3 games per match.
- On hard courts, Volynets has played 20 matches over the past year, and 22.4 games per match.
- Volynets, over the past year, has won 59.9% of her service games and 39.9% of her return games.
- Volynets has won 45.8% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 63.5% of her service games during that timeframe.
