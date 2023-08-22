Tuesday's game at Progressive Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-47) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (59-66) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (7-2) against the Guardians and Noah Syndergaard (2-6).

Guardians vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have come away with 21 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (500 total, four per game).

The Guardians have the third-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule