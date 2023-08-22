Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get the better of Noah Syndergaard, the Cleveland Guardians' starter, on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +170. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -210 +170 9 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The previous 10 Guardians matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. In six games in a row, Cleveland and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 8.3 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 21, or 38.9%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +170 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 49 of 124 chances this season.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-31 27-35 24-20 35-46 40-40 19-26

