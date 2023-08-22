How to Watch the Guardians vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Bobby Miller takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Progressive Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 89 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.
- The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 500 (four per game).
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.
- Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.275 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Noah Syndergaard (2-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has three quality starts in 16 chances this season.
- Syndergaard has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Reds
|L 7-2
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Andrew Abbott
|8/18/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Tarik Skubal
|8/18/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Joey Wentz
|8/19/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Matt Manning
|8/20/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-1
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Bobby Miller
|8/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Lance Lynn
|8/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Chris Bassitt
|8/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Yusei Kikuchi
