Kole Calhoun vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .311 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Calhoun will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Calhoun has recorded a hit in 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In five games this year, Calhoun has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.276
|AVG
|.375
|.344
|OBP
|.444
|.448
|SLG
|.375
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/2
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Miller (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.70 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.70 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
