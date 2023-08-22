The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .311 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Calhoun will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Calhoun has recorded a hit in 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In five games this year, Calhoun has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .276 AVG .375 .344 OBP .444 .448 SLG .375 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/2 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings