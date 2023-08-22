Myles Straw -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .238 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks.

Straw has had a hit in 68 of 116 games this year (58.6%), including multiple hits 21 times (18.1%).

He has gone deep in one of 116 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Straw has had at least one RBI in 16.4% of his games this season (19 of 116), with two or more RBI four times (3.4%).

In 32.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .204 AVG .269 .263 OBP .339 .265 SLG .333 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 10 RBI 13 42/15 K/BB 41/21 3 SB 12

Dodgers Pitching Rankings