On Tuesday, Oscar Gonzalez (.216 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles and five RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .220 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.

Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 51.2% of his 43 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.3% of those games.

He has homered in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has had at least one RBI in 16.3% of his games this year (seven of 43), with two or more RBI three times (7.0%).

He has scored in 11 games this year (25.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .191 AVG .247 .225 OBP .273 .265 SLG .356 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 4 RBI 6 16/3 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings