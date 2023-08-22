Oscar Gonzalez vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Oscar Gonzalez (.216 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles and five RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .220 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
- Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 51.2% of his 43 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.3% of those games.
- He has homered in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has had at least one RBI in 16.3% of his games this year (seven of 43), with two or more RBI three times (7.0%).
- He has scored in 11 games this year (25.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.191
|AVG
|.247
|.225
|OBP
|.273
|.265
|SLG
|.356
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|16/3
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.70, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
