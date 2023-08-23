Eric Haase is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 18 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-1.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .201 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.

Haase has picked up a hit in 45.2% of his 84 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.9% of those games.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (4.8%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Haase has had an RBI in 17 games this season (20.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 84 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 45 .250 AVG .157 .282 OBP .213 .355 SLG .221 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 19 RBI 7 38/6 K/BB 40/10 1 SB 2

