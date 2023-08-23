Eric Haase vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eric Haase is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 18 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-1.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .201 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 45.2% of his 84 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (4.8%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase has had an RBI in 17 games this season (20.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 84 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|45
|.250
|AVG
|.157
|.282
|OBP
|.213
|.355
|SLG
|.221
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|7
|38/6
|K/BB
|40/10
|1
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 142 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.48, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
