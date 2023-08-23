The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias and his .394 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .198.

Arias has recorded a hit in 33 of 75 games this year (44.0%), including eight multi-hit games (10.7%).

He has homered in seven games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 13.3% of his games this year, Arias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7%.

He has scored in 17 of 75 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .137 AVG .255 .248 OBP .322 .196 SLG .455 4 XBH 10 1 HR 6 4 RBI 11 42/15 K/BB 37/11 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings