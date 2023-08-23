Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-48) and the Cleveland Guardians (60-66) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (11-4) to the mound, while Xzavion Curry (3-1) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have won in 22, or 40%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 28 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (508 total runs).

The Guardians have the third-best ERA (3.77) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule