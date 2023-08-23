Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

The favored Dodgers have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +170. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -210 +170 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (40%) in those contests.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 50 of its 125 chances.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-31 27-35 24-20 36-46 41-40 19-26

