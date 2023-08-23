Mookie Betts and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Progressive Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 130 hits with 29 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 54 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashing .278/.350/.472 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 28 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 43 RBI (135 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.

He's slashing .271/.341/.382 on the year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 1-for-1 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Kershaw Stats

Clayton Kershaw (11-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 19th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 18 starts this season.

Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 16 5.0 3 1 1 2 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 27 6.0 1 0 0 2 1 at Angels Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Betts Stats

Betts has 138 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 71 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .300/.397/.598 so far this season.

Betts hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .500 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 18 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has recorded 165 hits with 46 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .336/.413/.578 on the season.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

