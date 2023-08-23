Myles Straw -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on August 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks while hitting .241.

In 59.0% of his games this season (69 of 117), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Straw has had at least one RBI in 17.1% of his games this year (20 of 117), with two or more RBI four times (3.4%).

In 39 of 117 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .211 AVG .269 .267 OBP .339 .270 SLG .333 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 11 RBI 13 42/15 K/BB 41/21 3 SB 12

Dodgers Pitching Rankings