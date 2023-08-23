Myles Straw vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on August 23 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks while hitting .241.
- In 59.0% of his games this season (69 of 117), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Straw has had at least one RBI in 17.1% of his games this year (20 of 117), with two or more RBI four times (3.4%).
- In 39 of 117 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.211
|AVG
|.269
|.267
|OBP
|.339
|.270
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|13
|42/15
|K/BB
|41/21
|3
|SB
|12
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.48, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
