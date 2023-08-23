The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is batting .263 with six doubles and seven walks.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (18 of 32), with multiple hits seven times (21.9%).

In 32 games played this season, he has not homered.

Freeman has had an RBI in six games this year.

In seven of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .326 AVG .212 .408 OBP .236 .395 SLG .269 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 4/6 K/BB 12/1 2 SB 1

