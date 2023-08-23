Tyler Freeman vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is batting .263 with six doubles and seven walks.
- Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (18 of 32), with multiple hits seven times (21.9%).
- In 32 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Freeman has had an RBI in six games this year.
- In seven of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.326
|AVG
|.212
|.408
|OBP
|.236
|.395
|SLG
|.269
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|4/6
|K/BB
|12/1
|2
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Kershaw (11-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.48, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.