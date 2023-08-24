Thursday, Eric Haase and the Cleveland Guardians square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Ryan Pepiot, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 18 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-1.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .201 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.

Haase has gotten at least one hit in 45.2% of his games this season (38 of 84), with more than one hit 10 times (11.9%).

In four games this year, he has gone deep (4.8%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).

Haase has driven in a run in 17 games this season (20.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 19 games this season (22.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 45 .250 AVG .157 .282 OBP .213 .355 SLG .221 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 19 RBI 7 38/6 K/BB 40/10 1 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings