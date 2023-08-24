Gabriel Arias vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias and his .394 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .198 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Arias has recorded a hit in 33 of 75 games this season (44.0%), including eight multi-hit games (10.7%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (9.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 13.3% of his games this year, Arias has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 17 games this season (22.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.137
|AVG
|.255
|.248
|OBP
|.322
|.196
|SLG
|.455
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|6
|4
|RBI
|11
|42/15
|K/BB
|37/11
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Pepiot makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
