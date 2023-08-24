The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias and his .394 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .198 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Arias has recorded a hit in 33 of 75 games this season (44.0%), including eight multi-hit games (10.7%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (9.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 13.3% of his games this year, Arias has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 17 games this season (22.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .137 AVG .255 .248 OBP .322 .196 SLG .455 4 XBH 10 1 HR 6 4 RBI 11 42/15 K/BB 37/11 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings