MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, August 24
Looking for Thursday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Justin Steele starting for the Cubs, and Mitch Keller taking the mound for Pirates.
Keep reading to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the docket for August 24.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Dodgers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (11-4) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Xzavion Curry (3-1) when the clubs face off on Thursday.
|LAD: Kershaw
|CLE: Curry
|18 (105.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (75 IP)
|2.48
|ERA
|3.24
|9.5
|K/9
|6.2
For a full breakdown of the Kershaw vs Curry matchup click here.
Live Stream Dodgers at Guardians
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (8-11) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will counter with Michael King (3-5) for the game between the clubs Thursday.
|WSH: Corbin
|NYY: King
|25 (143.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|41 (66.1 IP)
|4.77
|ERA
|3.26
|6.1
|K/9
|10.7
For a full report of the Corbin vs King matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -160
- WSH Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Peter Lambert (3-4) to the hill as they take on the Rays on Thursday.
|COL: Lambert
|TB: TBD
|21 (66.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|5.02
|ERA
|-
|7.6
|K/9
|-
For a full breakdown of the Lambert vs TBD matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -225
- COL Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Rays
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (9-7) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to J.P. France (9-4) when the clubs play on Thursday.
|BOS: Bello
|HOU: France
|21 (119.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (108 IP)
|3.70
|ERA
|2.75
|7.5
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -125
- BOS Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Astros
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Steele (14-3) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will look to Keller (10-8) when the clubs play Thursday.
|CHC: Steele
|PIT: Keller
|23 (132 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (155.2 IP)
|3.20
|ERA
|4.22
|8.7
|K/9
|10.0
Live Stream Cubs at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (9-8) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will counter with Kyle Gibson (12-7) for the game between the clubs Thursday.
|TOR: Berrios
|BAL: Gibson
|25 (146 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (150.1 IP)
|3.39
|ERA
|4.97
|8.6
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -110
- TOR Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (9-6) to the hill as they face the Twins, who will look to Pablo Lopez (9-6) when the clubs face off Thursday.
|TEX: Heaney
|MIN: Lopez
|24 (118 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (153.2 IP)
|4.27
|ERA
|3.51
|9.3
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -125
- TEX Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Twins
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (2-7) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Jesse Scholtens (1-6) when the clubs face off Thursday.
|OAK: Waldichuk
|CHW: Scholtens
|28 (105 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (59.1 IP)
|5.91
|ERA
|3.79
|9.2
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Athletics at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -150
- OAK Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-3) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Merrill Kelly (10-5) when the clubs meet on Thursday.
|CIN: Williamson
|ARI: Kelly
|17 (86.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (129.1 IP)
|4.36
|ERA
|3.27
|7.9
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Reds at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -165
- CIN Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
