Oscar Gonzalez -- hitting .216 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Pepiot on the hill, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .221 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.

Gonzalez has gotten at least one hit in 52.3% of his games this year (23 of 44), with multiple hits seven times (15.9%).

In 44 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Gonzalez has picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games.

He has scored a run in 12 of 44 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .194 AVG .247 .227 OBP .273 .306 SLG .356 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 5 RBI 6 19/3 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings