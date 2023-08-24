Oscar Gonzalez vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oscar Gonzalez -- hitting .216 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Pepiot on the hill, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .221 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
- Gonzalez has gotten at least one hit in 52.3% of his games this year (23 of 44), with multiple hits seven times (15.9%).
- In 44 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Gonzalez has picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 12 of 44 games so far this year.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.194
|AVG
|.247
|.227
|OBP
|.273
|.306
|SLG
|.356
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|19/3
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Pepiot starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
