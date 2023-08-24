Steven Kwan vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.1% of his 123 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- In 4.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has driven home a run in 30 games this year (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 61 of 123 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.254
|AVG
|.288
|.342
|OBP
|.341
|.355
|SLG
|.408
|19
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|27
|35/31
|K/BB
|24/21
|8
|SB
|7
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Pepiot will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.