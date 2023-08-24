The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.

In 69.1% of his 123 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

In 4.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan has driven home a run in 30 games this year (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 61 of 123 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Home Away 63 GP 60 .254 AVG .288 .342 OBP .341 .355 SLG .408 19 XBH 20 2 HR 3 16 RBI 27 35/31 K/BB 24/21 8 SB 7

