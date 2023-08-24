Tyler Freeman vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Freeman -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Pepiot on the mound, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has six doubles and seven walks while hitting .263.
- Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (18 of 32), with at least two hits seven times (21.9%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 32 games this season.
- Freeman has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In seven of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.326
|AVG
|.212
|.408
|OBP
|.236
|.395
|SLG
|.269
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|4/6
|K/BB
|12/1
|2
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Pepiot will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
