Tyler Freeman -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Pepiot on the mound, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has six doubles and seven walks while hitting .263.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (18 of 32), with at least two hits seven times (21.9%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 32 games this season.

Freeman has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In seven of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .326 AVG .212 .408 OBP .236 .395 SLG .269 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 4/6 K/BB 12/1 2 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings