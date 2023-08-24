In one of the four compelling matchups on the WNBA slate today, the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun square off at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun take on the New York Liberty

The Liberty look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 23-10

23-10 NYL Record: 25-7

25-7 CON Stats: 82.9 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.7 Opp. PPG (first)

82.9 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.7 Opp. PPG (first) NYL Stats: 88.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.4 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.7 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 7.9 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (15.7 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 7.9 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.6 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 NYL Odds to Win: -220

-220 CON Odds to Win: +175

+175 Total: 163 points

The Indiana Fever take on the Seattle Storm

The Storm hope to pick up a road win at the Fever on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 9-24

9-24 SEA Record: 10-23

10-23 IND Stats: 80.5 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (12th)

80.5 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (12th) SEA Stats: 78.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.2 APG)

Aliyah Boston (14.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.2 APG) SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 IND Odds to Win: -140

-140 SEA Odds to Win: +116

+116 Total: 161.5 points

The Dallas Wings face the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx hit the road the Wings on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 18-15

18-15 MIN Record: 16-17

16-17 DAL Stats: 86.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.0 Opp. PPG (ninth)

86.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.0 Opp. PPG (ninth) MIN Stats: 79.8 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Satou Sabally (17.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.3 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -7.5

-7.5 DAL Odds to Win: -349

-349 MIN Odds to Win: +269

+269 Total: 168.5 points

The Chicago Sky play the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces look to pull off an away win at the Sky on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 13-20

13-20 LVA Record: 29-4

29-4 CHI Stats: 80.5 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.2 Opp. PPG (sixth)

80.5 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.2 Opp. PPG (sixth) LVA Stats: 93.7 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.1 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.0 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -14.5

-14.5 LVA Odds to Win: -1467

-1467 CHI Odds to Win: +817

+817 Total: 169 points

