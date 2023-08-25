Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on August 25 at 7:07 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .209 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 45.5% of his games this season (35 of 77), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 11 games this year (14.3%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.5%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (23.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 35
.164 AVG .255
.264 OBP .322
.245 SLG .455
5 XBH 10
2 HR 6
5 RBI 11
45/15 K/BB 37/11
2 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (12-6) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.92 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 151 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 32nd.
