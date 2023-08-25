Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on August 25 at 7:07 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .209 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.

In 45.5% of his games this season (35 of 77), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year (14.3%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.5%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 18 games this season (23.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .164 AVG .255 .264 OBP .322 .245 SLG .455 5 XBH 10 2 HR 6 5 RBI 11 45/15 K/BB 37/11 2 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings