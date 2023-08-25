Gabriel Arias vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on August 25 at 7:07 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Blue Jays
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Odds
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Prediction
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .209 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- In 45.5% of his games this season (35 of 77), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year (14.3%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.5%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (23.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.164
|AVG
|.255
|.264
|OBP
|.322
|.245
|SLG
|.455
|5
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|11
|45/15
|K/BB
|37/11
|2
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (12-6) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.92 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 32nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.