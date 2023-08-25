Friday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (70-58) against the Cleveland Guardians (60-68) at Rogers Centre has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on August 25.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (12-6, 3.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Tanner Bibee (9-3, 3.01 ERA).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (39.3%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a mark of 3-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.0 runs per game (512 total).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule