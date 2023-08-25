Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians take the field on Friday at Rogers Centre against Chris Bassitt, who is starting for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +135. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -160 +135 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with 22 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 3-11, a 21.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 126 games with a total.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-33 27-35 24-21 36-47 41-40 19-28

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.