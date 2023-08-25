Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field on Friday at Rogers Centre against Chris Bassitt, who is expected to start for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 7:07 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 93 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.

The Guardians' .248 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored 512 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.

Cleveland averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

The Guardians rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.284 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee (9-3) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Bibee will look to pitch five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Home Tanner Bibee Matt Manning 8/20/2023 Tigers L 4-1 Home Logan Allen Eduardo Rodríguez 8/22/2023 Dodgers W 8-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Bobby Miller 8/24/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Home Xzavion Curry Clayton Kershaw 8/24/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Gavin Williams Caleb Ferguson 8/25/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tanner Bibee Chris Bassitt 8/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi 8/28/2023 Twins - Away Xzavion Curry Kenta Maeda 8/29/2023 Twins - Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray

