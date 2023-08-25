Jose Ramirez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Toronto Blue Jays play at Rogers Centre on Friday (beginning at 7:07 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 131 hits with 29 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.349/.474 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 2 vs. Dodgers Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 28 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 43 RBI (137 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .270/.339/.379 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Bassitt Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (12-6) for his 27th start of the season.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 34-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Aug. 19 6.0 3 3 2 6 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 12 6.0 4 4 4 6 2 at Red Sox Aug. 6 7.0 7 1 1 6 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 6.0 7 4 4 7 2 at Dodgers Jul. 25 5.0 4 2 2 6 4

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 25 doubles, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 73 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .268/.344/.433 on the season.

Guerrero has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 22 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Reds Aug. 20 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has put up 149 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .316/.346/.492 so far this season.

Bichette enters this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .372 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 20 2-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Reds Aug. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

