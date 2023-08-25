The Toronto Blue Jays (70-58) have dropped two games in a row as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Guardians (60-68), who have also lost two in a row. Friday's matchup at Rogers Centre starts at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (12-6, 3.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Tanner Bibee (9-3, 3.01 ERA).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: SNET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (12-6, 3.92 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (9-3, 3.01 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee (9-3) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound first for the Guardians in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.01 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.01, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.

Bibee has collected nine quality starts this season.

Bibee will try to build on a 12-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Tanner Bibee vs. Blue Jays

He will match up with a Blue Jays team that is hitting .257 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .413 (14th in the league) with 148 total home runs (18th in MLB action).

Bibee has a 0 ERA and a 0.857 WHIP against the Blue Jays this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .231 batting average over one appearance.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

Bassitt (12-6) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.92 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 26 games this season.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Bassitt has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

The 34-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

