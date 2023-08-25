On Friday, Kole Calhoun (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .283.
  • In 11 of 14 games this year (78.6%) Calhoun has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
  • He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year (42.9%), Calhoun has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 4
.243 AVG .375
.317 OBP .444
.459 SLG .375
4 XBH 0
2 HR 0
6 RBI 3
5/2 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.71 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.92 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
