Kole Calhoun vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Kole Calhoun (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Blue Jays
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Odds
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Prediction
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .283.
- In 11 of 14 games this year (78.6%) Calhoun has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (42.9%), Calhoun has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|4
|.243
|AVG
|.375
|.317
|OBP
|.444
|.459
|SLG
|.375
|4
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/2
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.71 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.92 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.