How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, August 25
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AS Monaco and FC Nantes square off for the only matchup on the Ligue 1 schedule on Friday.
There is coverage available for all the action in Ligue 1 on Friday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Nantes vs AS Monaco
AS Monaco (2-0-0) is on the road to face FC Nantes (0-0-2) at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: AS Monaco (-130)
- Underdog: FC Nantes (+350)
- Draw: (+300)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.