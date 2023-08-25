On Friday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is batting .240 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.
  • Straw has gotten a hit in 69 of 118 games this season (58.5%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (18.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 118 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16.9% of his games this year, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.4%.
  • He has scored in 33.1% of his games this season (39 of 118), with two or more runs seven times (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 59
.209 AVG .269
.268 OBP .339
.267 SLG .333
9 XBH 10
0 HR 1
11 RBI 13
43/16 K/BB 41/21
3 SB 12

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.71 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.92 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 26th in WHIP (1.200), and 32nd in K/9 (8.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.