Oscar Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 25 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .221 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.

Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 53.3% of his 45 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 45 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has had an RBI in eight games this season (17.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.7%).

He has scored in 12 of 45 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .197 AVG .247 .228 OBP .273 .303 SLG .356 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 5 RBI 6 22/3 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings