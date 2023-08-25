Steven Kwan vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .263 with a double, a triple, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .379, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 119th in slugging.
- In 86 of 125 games this season (68.8%) Kwan has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (31.2%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Kwan has an RBI in 30 of 125 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 48.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.253
|AVG
|.288
|.338
|OBP
|.341
|.350
|SLG
|.408
|19
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|27
|35/31
|K/BB
|24/21
|8
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.71 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (12-6) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.92 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 26th in WHIP (1.200), and 32nd in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
