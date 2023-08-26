Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 16 against the Reds) he went 0-for-1.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher has five doubles and four walks while batting .132.
  • Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 29.5% of his games this year (13 of 44), with more than one hit three times (6.8%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 44 games this season.
  • In five games this year (11.4%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in six of 44 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Guardians Players vs the Blue Jays

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 24
.098 AVG .157
.132 OBP .189
.118 SLG .214
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 7
15/2 K/BB 22/2
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Ryu (2-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 1.89 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.