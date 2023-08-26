Cam Gallagher vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 16 against the Reds) he went 0-for-1.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Blue Jays
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Odds
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Prediction
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has five doubles and four walks while batting .132.
- Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 29.5% of his games this year (13 of 44), with more than one hit three times (6.8%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 44 games this season.
- In five games this year (11.4%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six of 44 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Guardians Players vs the Blue Jays
- Click Here for Gabriel Arias
- Click Here for Myles Straw
- Click Here for Andrés Giménez
- Click Here for Tyler Freeman
- Click Here for Ramón Laureano
- Click Here for José Ramírez
- Click Here for Steven Kwan
- Click Here for Eric Haase
- Click Here for Oscar Gonzalez
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|.098
|AVG
|.157
|.132
|OBP
|.189
|.118
|SLG
|.214
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|7
|15/2
|K/BB
|22/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Ryu (2-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 1.89 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.