Eric Haase vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Eric Haase (hitting .214 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and three RBI), take on starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .201 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Haase has recorded a hit in 39 of 85 games this season (45.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (11.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 85), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this year (20.0%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 85 games (22.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|45
|.250
|AVG
|.157
|.250
|OBP
|.213
|.250
|SLG
|.221
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|7
|1/0
|K/BB
|40/10
|0
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.89 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.89, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
