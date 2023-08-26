The Cleveland Guardians, including Eric Haase (hitting .214 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and three RBI), take on starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .201 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.

Haase has recorded a hit in 39 of 85 games this season (45.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (11.8%).

He has hit a home run in 4.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 85), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this year (20.0%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 85 games (22.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 45 .250 AVG .157 .250 OBP .213 .250 SLG .221 0 XBH 6 0 HR 1 0 RBI 7 1/0 K/BB 40/10 0 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings