Saturday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (70-59) and the Cleveland Guardians (61-68) at Rogers Centre should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Blue Jays coming out on top. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET on August 26.

The probable starters are Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-1) for the Blue Jays and Logan Allen (6-6) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (40.4%) in those contests.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 28 in baseball scoring four runs per game (517 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.80 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule