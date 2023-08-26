Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will see Logan Allen at the rubber for the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (+140). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -165 +140 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (40.4%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 2-8 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 127 games with a total this season.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-33 28-35 24-21 37-47 42-40 19-28

