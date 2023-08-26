The Toronto Blue Jays and Daulton Varsho will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 96 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.

The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 517 (four per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Cleveland averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.80 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.281 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Logan Allen (6-6) for his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Allen has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Tigers L 4-1 Home Logan Allen Eduardo Rodríguez 8/22/2023 Dodgers W 8-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Bobby Miller 8/24/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Home Xzavion Curry Clayton Kershaw 8/24/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Gavin Williams Caleb Ferguson 8/25/2023 Blue Jays W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Chris Bassitt 8/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi 8/28/2023 Twins - Away Xzavion Curry Kenta Maeda 8/29/2023 Twins - Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays - Home Logan Allen Zach Eflin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.