On Saturday, August 26, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (70-59) host Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (61-68) at Rogers Centre. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +140. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Hyun-Jin Ryu - TOR (2-1, 1.89 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (6-6, 3.31 ERA)

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 45 out of the 85 games, or 52.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have an 18-14 record (winning 56.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Blue Jays went 2-4 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 23, or 40.4%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a mark of 2-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 19th 2nd

