The Toronto Blue Jays (70-59) take a three-game losing run into a home matchup versus the Cleveland Guardians (61-68), at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-1, 1.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Logan Allen (6-6, 3.31 ERA).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 103 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

During 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.31 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing batters.

Allen is trying for his third quality start in a row.

Allen will aim to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Logan Allen vs. Blue Jays

He meets a Blue Jays offense that ranks 17th in the league with 571 total runs scored while batting .256 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .413 slugging percentage (15th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 150 home runs (18th in the league).

Allen has pitched five innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out three against the Blue Jays this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hyun-Jin Ryu

The Blue Jays' Ryu (2-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up no earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 36-year-old has pitched in four games this season with a 1.89 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .214.

Ryu has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Hyun-Jin Ryu vs. Guardians

The Guardians rank 28th in MLB with 517 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 96 home runs (30th in the league).

The Guardians have gone 0-for-12 in four innings this season against the left-hander.

